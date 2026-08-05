Brazilian president, Russian Maritime Board chief hold talks on international security

BRASILIA, August 5. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has received Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev, who is on a working visit to the republic, a TASS correspondent reported.

During the talks, topical issues of Russian-Brazilian cooperation were discussed. Matters of international security were also addressed separately.

Patrushev informed Lula da Silva about the agreements reached during the ongoing bilateral negotiations on the line of the Russian Maritime Board with the participation of representatives of ministries, the scientific community and companies of the two countries.