NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. The consequences of US sanctions against Russia may be worse for the United States than for Russia, according to portal Responsible Statecraft.

"If there is a loser from this legislation it will be the United States, which will face economic uncertainty and the loss of geopolitical influence as more countries tire of the United States using the dollar as a weapon and look for alternatives," the story says.

According to RS, the tightening of sanctions against Russia will not accelerate the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but will only emphasize that the United States does not seek peace, which will not play into Washington's hands.

The bill on tightening unilateral sanctions against Russia and Iran passed a second procedural vote in the Senate on Wednesday. The key initiator of the document was Senator Lindsey Graham (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists), who died suddenly on July 11.