MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Europe will not stop supporting Kiev until either significant internal political changes occur or Europeans perceive a real threat of their countries being drawn into the conflict, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

"Significant changes must take place in intra-European politics. It is simply not true to say that there are no political forces in Europe focused on national interests. The interests of certain states have been supplanted by corporate interests, the interests of the European Union structure itself and of specific corporations keen on pumping astronomical sums into the military-industrial complex, waging war, seizing cheap energy resources, and creating a criminal syndicate bent on weakening Russia and simply seizing the wealth that Russia currently possesses and rightfully owns," he said.

European leaders strongly dislike the fact that Russia possesses these resources, and that is precisely why they are instigating such a "criminal conspiracy," Miroshnik noted. "And if these people fail, changes could occur in individual countries. There are certain trends toward change, and they are not accidental. However, for now, they are developing, naturally, at a pace and in a direction that would not lead by the shortest route to ending the war," he said.