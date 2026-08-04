Chinese game publishers increasing investment in promoting projects on RuStore

SHANGHAI, August 4. /TASS/. Chinese mobile game publishers are actively increasing their investments in promoting projects on RuStore, the application's Business Development Director Ilya Ulyanov told TASS.

"Chinese mobile game publishers continue to increase investment in promoting their projects on RuStore. The growth rate indicates that the Russian market remains one of key sources of new users for them," he said following ChinaJoy, the major Asian digital entertainment exhibition in Shanghai.

Chinese mobile game developers continue to rank first among the platform’s foreign advertisers, he added. In the first half of 2026, overseas mobile game publishers spent over 400 mln rubles on advertising on RuStore. China accounted for around 80% of the total foreign advertising budget in the first six months of the year, Ulyanov noted.

China also leads in the number of apps featured in the RuStore catalog, with about 60% of them developed by companies from the People’s Republic of China.