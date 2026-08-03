Kazakhstan to hold drills with troop redeployment in August, September

ASTANA, August 3. /TASS/. The Kazakh Ministry of Defense plans to redeploy military equipment and personnel across the country as part of an exercise scheduled for August and September, the ministry's press service reported.

"As part of the preparation and conduct of the Batyl Toitarys 2026 strategic command and staff exercise, weapons, military equipment, and personnel will be deployed to combat training areas in August and September of this year across the Republic of Kazakhstan. Troops’ redeployment will be carried out using a combination of methods: by railroad trains, vehicle convoys, and using frontline and army aircraft," the statement reads.

The Batyl Toitarys 2026 exercise is comprehensive in nature and encompasses training grounds across the country. The drills are to test the armed forces’ readiness to carry out missions in modern conditions. The maneuvers will focus on troop deployment and interservice cooperation in a single operational space on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace.

"These are planned drills aimed at improving troop combat training, enhancing the level of interaction between military command bodies, branches, arms, and special forces, as well as practicing modern forms and methods of armed forces’ employment. In this regard, we ask citizens and media representatives to remain calm, rely exclusively on official information, and refrain from disseminating unverified information," the ministry noted.