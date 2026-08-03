Iran says Oman agreement alone not enough to reopen Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, August 3. /TASS/. Reaching an agreement between Iran and Oman on a route through the Strait of Hormuz will not by itself mean that the waterway will immediately reopen to maritime traffic, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Reaching an agreement on a safe shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz is a necessary but not sufficient condition for reopening the strait," he said at a press conference.

Baghaei added that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed not because of disagreements between Tehran and Muscat, but because of US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said that the United States and Iran would begin negotiations on a peace agreement on August 3. Trump also wrote on the Truth Social platform that he had agreed to call off a planned major strike against the Islamic Republic in order to secure an agreement with Tehran.

According to the president, Iran and several Middle Eastern countries asked Washington to refrain from carrying out the attack because the parties had already outlined the framework of a future agreement. Trump said the agreement should include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of Iran's nuclear threat.