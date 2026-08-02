Air defense forces repelled nearly 150 UAVs in Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 2. /TASS/. Overnight, Russia’s air defense forces repelled nearly 150 UAVs in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and seven districts of the Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on the Max channel.

"Last night, air defense forces repelled a massive attack on the Rostov Region. Nearly 150 UAVs were destroyed in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and seven other districts of the region: Chertkovsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Morozovsky, Kamensky, Sholokhovsky, and Azovsky," he wrote.

In the Millerovsky District, falling UAV debris caused a cable fire on the roof of a grain elevator. There were no injuries, and the fire has been extinguished. The governor reported that the drone threat remains in the region.