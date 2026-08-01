MOSCOW, Aug. 1. /TASS/. As of July, Ukraine’s total expenditures in 2026 are estimated at $176.8 billion, which is $60 billion more than planned when the budget was drafted at the end of 2025, according to TASS calculations based on data from Ukraine’s National Bank.

As a result, the actual level of spending is approaching the country’s total GDP (approximately $214 billion in 2025, according to Ukraine’s own estimates, which may be overstated). Thus, Ukraine’s spending in 2026 accounts for roughly 80% of the entire Ukrainian economy. Military spending alone already amounts to $98 billion and could rise even higher in the fall, following another review of the relevant budget items.

Even with the planned spending level of $116 billion, the budget deficit was $47.5 billion by the end of 2025. The plan is to cover the new expenditures with Western aid, primarily a 90-billion-euro loan from the EU. However, Kiev will receive no more than half of that amount this year.