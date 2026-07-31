Non-commodity exports from Russia exceed target by 7% in 2025 — ministry

SAMARA, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s non-commodity non-energy exports exceeded the targets set under the International Cooperation and Export national project by 7% last year, said Andrey Mironov, Director of the Industry and Trade Ministry’s Department for International Cooperation and Licensing in Foreign Trade.

"Every single target of the International Cooperation and Export national project has been exceeded relative to the planned figures. For instance, the total volume of non-commodity non-energy exports reached around $163.7 bln, exceeding the 2025 target by 7%," he said.

Mironov noted the steady trend of rising non-commodity non-energy export volumes, which "makes it possible to plan for an even higher growth rate in the coming years." Specifically, export figures for the first five months of 2026 surpassed those of the same period in 2025. Consequently, the official forecasts that total export figures for 2026 will also exceed the 2025 level.

The primary drivers of industrial exports were non-ferrous metallurgy, mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, and mineral fertilizer production, he said. At the same time, there is a trend toward reorienting trade and financial flows away from the US and European countries and toward the markets of friendly nations, such as EAEU member states, China, Turkey, and more.