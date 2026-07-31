Russia to supply Kyrgyzstan with 100,000 metric tons of fuel monthly

BISHKEK, July 31. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan and Russia have agreed on monthly deliveries of 100,000 metric tons of Russian fuels and lubricants to the republic, the Kyrgyz government’s press service told TASS.

"Under the reached agreements, Russia will supply the Kyrgyz Republic with 100,000 metric tons of fuels and lubricants every month," a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

According to the official, the agreements reached by the two sides will remain in effect through the end of this year. Russia will export fuels and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan at exchange-traded prices.

Russia accounts for about 90-95% of gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation kerosene supplies to the republic.

Under the intergovernmental agreement, the Russian side is required to supply the republic with 1.2 mln metric tons of fuels and lubricants annually.