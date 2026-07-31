Wildberries rapidly restructuring logistics to maintain delivery speeds — Kim

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Wildberries is rapidly restructuring its logistics infrastructure to maintain delivery speeds and inventory turnover, Tatyana Kim, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB, told reporters.

"As I have already mentioned, we are currently restructuring our logistics infrastructure as quickly as possible and distributing our partners’ goods across various logistics facilities to maintain delivery speeds and inventory turnover," she said.

The company has always found solutions to the problems that arose and sees no reason why the current situation should be an exception, Kim noted.