Europe’s ‘silence of lambs,’ war with Russia, Ceuta: Foreign Ministry comment

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Today, the European Union is focused on the tasks of militarization, "demonization" of Russia and preparations for war with it, while trying to "sweep under the carpet" its own problems, such as the massive crossing of migrants into Ceuta in Spain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

The upcoming joint nuclear exercises of Germany and France demonstrate that the Europeans are preparing for war with Russia.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the deputy foreign minister.

Migration crisis in Spain

Russia is amazed at the news from Ceuta, which testifies to the collapse of the EU migration policy: "We look at this news with great surprise, of course, and sympathize with the human tragedy. In any case, this is such a humanitarian catastrophe that affects everyone, but at the same time it must be admitted that this is the collapse of the immigration policy that has been pursued by the European Union for many years."

Moscow expects that the problem with migrants in Spain will be solved "in accordance with the norms of international law, with a tolerant and humanitarian attitude towards the fate of every migrant."

The EU is trying to sweep its own problems, such as the current situation on the Spanish-Moroccan border under the carpet.

Germany's preparations for war with Russia

Today, the European Union is focused on the tasks of militarization, "demonization" of Russia and preparations for war with it: "But today everything is subordinated to the task of militarization, everything is subordinated to the task of preparing a war with Russia, demonizing our country."

Berlin's plans for militarization are no secret to Russia: "For us, of course, this policy of militarization is not a secret. We see it, and our plans will be adjusted accordingly - military-political and military construction plans."

The desire of European countries not to notice the militarization of Germany is surprising, this is the silence of the lambs: "But the amazing thing is that Europe is silent on this issue. Such is the silence of the lambs."

The upcoming joint nuclear exercises of Germany and France demonstrate that the Europeans are preparing for war with Russia: "The Europeans are preparing for war with Russia. They don't hide it, they speak publicly [about it]. I don't remember who, but one of the officials, the French defense minister, I think, said, ‘We must prepare our French sons to fight with Russia.’"

Switzerland's departure from the policy of neutrality

Swiss neutrality is a thing of the past: "Unfortunately, classical Swiss neutrality is a thing of the past."

The country is closely involved in the military preparations of NATO and the EU: "Switzerland is very closely integrated into the military preparations of the European Union and NATO, carries out joint military activities.".