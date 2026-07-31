MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army might have lost between 1 million and 3 million troops since Russia launched its special military operation, a Russian security official told TASS.

"[Vladimir] Zelensky has again put overall Ukrainian losses at 50,000. He made a corresponding statement in an interview with Fox News. Let’s recall that the real figure, according to various estimates, has long exceeded 1 million and today stands at approximately 3 million casualties, including those critically injured," the official revealed.

In late June, Swedish analyst Lars Bern said live on Swebb TV that Ukraine might have suffered around 2.4 million losses since the start of the special military operation, citing hacked Ukrainian military data. However, Bern said that he "cannot say for sure how this data was obtained" and that no reliable information about real losses was available.

In April, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS in an interview that the Ukrainian army’ losses over the course of the special military operation were nearing 2 million troops.