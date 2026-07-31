Russian cabinet bans mining in Moscow Region, parts of Kursk Region until 2032

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian government is imposing a ban on cryptocurrency mining from August 15, 2026, to December 31, 2032, in several regions, including Moscow, the Moscow Region, and some areas of the Kursk Region, according to a government decree.

The territories in the Kursk Region subject to restrictions on mining activities include eight municipal districts and the city of Lgov.

In late June, the Russian Energy Ministry prepared a draft government decree imposing a ban on digital currency mining in these regions until the end of 2032.