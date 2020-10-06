President says attempt made to seize power in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Some political forces in Kyrgyzstan, taking advantage of the outcome of the parliamentary elections, tried to seize power in that country on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov’s address to the nation published on Tuesday states that he ordered law enforcers not to open fire in order not to endanger the lives of citizens.

"Last night, some political forces tried to illegally seize state power. Using the election results as a pretext, they violated public order. They disobeyed law enforcement officers, beat doctors and damaged buildings. I ordered the law enforcement agencies not to open fire and not to spill blood in order not to endanger the life of a single citizen," Jeenbekov noted.

The country’s leadership has taken "all possible measures to prevent the escalation," the president stressed.