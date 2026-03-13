US vice president opposed Trump’s decision to launch Iran war — Politico

WASHINGTON, March 13. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance is skeptical of the US operation in Iran and he originally opposed the decision to launch the war, Politico reported, citing senior US officials.

Prior to the operation, the vice president made his opposition known even as he has walked a public line of supporting US President Donald Trump’s military policies, Politico wrote. Vance is "skeptical," is "worried about success" and "just opposes" the Iran war, the officials revealed.

"His role is to provide the president and the administration <…> all points of views of what could happen from many different angles and, you know, he does that. But once the decision has been made, he’s fully on board," one of the officials told Politico.