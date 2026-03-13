US operation in Iran unpopular among Trump's allies in Europe — WP

WASHINGTON, March 13. /TASS/. The US operation in Iran has alienated Washington's closest conservative supporters of the current US administration in Europe, The Washington Post said.

According to the newspaper, good relations with US President Donald Trump have turned from an asset into a liability for Europeans. The conflict has hit Trump's friendship with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the most, WP says.

"She was really defending not just Trump, but the MAGA movement values. And then I think what changed everything was this war. Because also in her own electoral base, they are very upset about what is happening," Italian Senator Carlo Calenda told the newspaper.

"The fact is, Trump is becoming very, very unpopular in Italy. This war is very unpopular."

Meloni previously condemned the killing of girls at a school in Iran by a strike and demanded to find those responsible. She reiterated that Italy is not in a state of war and does not intend to join it.