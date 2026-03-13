Some WMD nonproliferation bodies want to 'play politics' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized several international organizations involved in nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) for succumbing to the temptation to play politics.

Speaking during a meeting with Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Lavrov remarked: "Many other international bodies tasked with nonproliferation are tempted to play politics and to align with those seeking to escalate tensions on issues these organizations were established to address. I am pleased - and I want to emphasize - that the commission you lead is resisting this temptation."

He further expressed Russia’s support, stating, "We recognize the value of your efforts and are prepared to collaborate with you to achieve the objectives set forth by the treaty's preparatory commission."