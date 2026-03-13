Sri Lanka requested Russia to provide for energy supplies to country — Russian Embassy

NEW DELHI, March 13. /TASS/. Sri Lanka has approached Russia with a request to provide for energy resources’ supplies to the country, Press Secretary of the Russian diplomatic mission in Colombo Mikhail Rogov told TASS.

Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan Dzhagaryan was invited to Foreign Minister of the country Vijitha Herath, the diplomat said. "Vijitha Herath made a request during the meeting to consider the opportunity of supplying energy resources to Sri Lanka," Rogov added.

"The relevant address will be forthwith transmitted to Moscow," the Russian Ambassador said.

The national government would be able to provide for continuous energy supplies during the coming two months only, President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Thursday.