ZALA recon drone crew in LPR conducts up to seven sorties per day — soldier

LUGANSK, March 13. /TASS/. The ZALA reconnaissance drone crew in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) operates almost round-the-clock, conducting up to seven sorties per day that last about 3.5 hours each, UAV crew chief of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup South, call sign "Casper," told TASS.

"If we fly, roughly speaking, if the weather permits us to work all day, then we can fly for days. On average, we make five, six, or seven sorties per day. Because our drone batteries last for about 3-3.5 hours of flight," he said.

According to Casper, the flight duration depends on the type of mission and weather conditions. Operations are conducted at various altitudes, ranging from 100 meters to five kilometers. When detailed observation is required, operators descend and, to monitor movements, they gain altitude to expand their field of view and make it more difficult for the enemy to counter the drone.