US sank over 65 Iranian ships, hit 6,000 targets — White House

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, US forces sank over 65 Iranian warships and delivered strikes on 6,000 targets on the Islamic Republic’s territory, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

In her words, Tehran’s missile launched capabilities were reduced by 90%, and drone capabilities - by 95%.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected US President Donald Trump’s demand that it surrender unconditionally, adding that the Islamic Republic will continue fighting for "as long as it takes.".