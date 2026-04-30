Disrupted navigation in Hormuz threatens world with global recession — UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. The world may face the "specter of a global recession" if the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored by the end of this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

In the scenario where "severe disruptions persist through the end of the year, inflation skyrockets past 6%, growth plummets to 2%, immense suffering takes hold, especially among the world’s most vulnerable populations," the UN Secretary-General said.

"And we confront the specter of a global recession - with dramatic impacts on people, on the economy, and on political and social stability," he stressed.

"The longer this vital artery is choked, the harder it will be to reverse the damage," Guterres noted.