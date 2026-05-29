MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Romania exploited the incident with a falling drone in Galati to implement NATO and the EU’s foreign policy course toward confrontation with Russia, the Russian embassy to Bucharest told Izvestia.

"Romania openly follows the EU and NATO’s foreign policy course toward confrontation with Russia, and, judging from how things developed today [on Friday], it used the Galati incident as a pretext to implement a pre-arranged decision," the diplomatic mission said.

In an interview with TASS earlier, Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Vladimir Lipayev called the Romania drone incident a provocation by the Kiev regime which he said is doing everything it can to drag NATO into a war with Russia and district attention from what he described as a barbaric Ukrainian crime in Starobelsk, referring to the May 22 attack on a college there that killed 21 students.

On May 29, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to a TASS reporter’s question that the incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone. He noted that that there have already been instances of Ukrainian drones crashing in European countries. According to the president, Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation if the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania is handed over to it. "Only then will we be able to assess what has happened," he concluded.