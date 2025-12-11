Russian exports to US decline to $157.9 mln in September — report

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. Russian exports to the United States fell from $205 million in August to $157.9 million in September, according to data published in the US Census Bureau's monthly report.

Russia imported $55.6 million worth of goods and services from the US in September, compared to $48.9 million in August. Thus, the US trade deficit with Russia amounted to $102.2 million during the reporting period.

In the first nine months of this year, Russia supplied $3.215 billion in goods and services to the United States. US exports to Russia totaled $441.5 million, representing a deficit of $2.773 billion.

Earlier, the US government reported that exports of goods to Russia in 2024 were a record low since bilateral trade figures were first compiled, amounting to $528.3 million (compared to $598.8 million in 2023). Russian goods exports to the United States fell from $4.57 billion to $3 billion over the same period. Washington has been keeping such records since January 1992.

The decline in these figures is due to the large-scale trade restrictions and other sanctions the US imposed on Russia following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.