Putin discusses situation in special military operation zone — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in the zone of the special military operation, with a focus on the situation in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Vladimir Putin has held a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss the current situation in the special military operation zone, with a focus on the situation in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic — the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South. The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces [Valery Gerasimov] and Battlegroup South Commander [Sergey Medvedev] took part in the meeting via video link. Commander of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Denis Sergeyevich Pirogov attended the meeting in the president's office in the Kremlin," Peskov said.

"A video of the meeting will be available soon," the Kremlin spokesman added.