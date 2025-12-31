Iranian citizen detained in Georgia for smuggling over 150 kg of heroin via Azerbaijan

TBILISI, December 31. /TASS/. Georgian Interior Ministry officers have detained an Iranian citizen for smuggling 157 kg of heroin from Iran via Azerbaijan, Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze announced.

"The police seized 157 kilograms of the narcotic substance heroin, whose market value on the so-called black market is approximately 50 million lari (over $18 million)," said Darakhvelidze.

The ministry clarified the drugs, concealed in marble slabs, entered Georgia via the "Red Bridge" customs checkpoint on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

The Iranian citizen faces up to 20 years or life imprisonment. Darakhvelidze also noted that in the past seven months, dozens of smuggling cases have been prevented, several hundred kilograms of drugs seized, and over 5,000 people detained, including 2,000 distributors.