MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. UAV crews from the Rubicon Test Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies of the Russian Ministry of Defense successfully neutralized 15 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including tanks, near Druzhkovka. The Russian Defense Ministry released a report accompanied by relevant video footage detailing the operation.

During a reconnaissance mission near the village of Druzhkovka in the DPR, a Rubicon drone operator from the Defense Ministry’s testing center identified a concealed group of Ukrainian armored vehicles hidden within a grove. In response, command authorized an attack using FPV (First Person View) drones. Through precise coordination and swift action by the Rubicon operators, more than 15 enemy vehicles were destroyed. The targeted equipment included T-64BV and T-80U tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier, and an American-made M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun.

Throughout the engagement, several Ukrainian crews attempted to maneuver their vehicles to evade the drones' fire. Notably, one of the targeted vehicles was a German-made Leopard 1A5 tank. All identified vehicles were engaged, immobilized, and ultimately destroyed by Rubicon kamikaze drones. The operation concluded with strikes utilizing guided cluster munitions, precisely directed by the reconnaissance UAVs from the center, ensuring the complete neutralization of the enemy’s armored assets.