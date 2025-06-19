Ukraine operation confirms advantages of Russian weapons over western ones

CHOLPON-ATA /Kirgizia/, June 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian operation confirmed the advantages of Russian weapons over western ones, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said at a meeting of security council secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"It is important to develop military-technical cooperation in the CSTO framework. The advantages of Russian arms over western analogues were confirmed by the special military operation. The decisions to equip the armed forces have to be made objectively on the basis of military rather than political rationale. I invite you to get acquainted with the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, modern arms and updated training methods in a working order and at the Army 2025 forum," he said.

The latest weapons are useless without properly trained personnel. "We are ready to share with allies our experience and upgrades obtained in the special military operation. We offer to CSTO countries to open affiliates of Russian military educational establishments, such as the Kirov Military Medical Academy and the Ryazan Airborne Command School and others," he said.