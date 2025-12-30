Russia may launch an experiment in targeted recruitment of foreign workers in 2027

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia may conduct an experiment in targeted recruitment of foreign workers between 2027 and 2029, according to a draft law prepared by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Bill No. 2 provides for the Russian government to conduct an experiment from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2029, to test the rules and conditions for foreign citizens to work in the Russian Federation through organized recruitment (targeted recruitment and use by employers and clients of foreign workers)," the explanatory note to the document states.

The press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that Moscow and the Moscow Region will be excluded. The experiment will involve the introduction of registers containing data on employers and foreign workers. As part of the experiment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is also proposing to amend the Labor, Budget, and Tax Codes with articles specifying the specifics of personal income tax payments for these categories of citizens and other aspects of employee-employer interactions.

"The proposed amendments will improve the effectiveness of migration control. Approximately 22 billion rubles ($277 mln) will be added to the Russian Federation's budget system annually," the press center stated.