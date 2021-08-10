Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Army will receive 20 latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks by the end of this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

"This year, 20 latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks will arrive for the troops," the defense official said during the single military output acceptance day.

Also, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will be handed over to the troops this year, he added.

The domestic defense industry will also deliver 18 medium-and heavy-class reconnaissance/strike drones to the Russian troops while a brigade set of the Iskander-M tactical missile system will arrive for the Army ahead of schedule, the deputy defense minister said.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.

2021 state defense order

According to Alexey Krivoruchko, this year's state defense order was fulfilled 34% in January-June.

"As at the end of the first half of the year the 2021 state defense order for the supplies of new weapons and military equipment has been fulfilled more than 34% of the annual amount, which is in accordance with the expected target," Krivoruchko reported to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

He added that the conclusion of long-term state contracts had proved highly effective and guaranteed steady supplies of weapons and military equipment for the armed forces throughout the calendar year.

"The industry's pace of providing new weapons and military equipment ensures the fulfillment of the state defense order," Krivoruchko said.