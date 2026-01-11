Aleppo airport to remain closed for another week — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The international airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo will remain closed for another week, until the end of Sunday, January 18, a source in the airport's air traffic control service told TASS.

"The airport will not operate for at least another week and will tentatively remain closed until 9:00 p.m. GMT on January 18," the source said, noting that this information has been communicated to all users of the country's airspace.

Previously, it was planned that the airport could resume operations after midnight local time on January 12.

The situation in Syria's northern capital escalated on January 6 when the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attacked government forces' positions with drones. One serviceman was killed and several were injured as a result. In response to the ceasefire violation, the Syrian army destroyed a Kurdish forces' ammunition depot in the Sheikh Maqsood neighborhood. Intense exchanges of fire then began in several areas of Aleppo. On January 9, the Syrian army began an operation to remove SDF fighters from the neighborhood after they refused to leave the city voluntarily.