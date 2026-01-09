Russian forces launch Oreshnik strike in response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. In response to Kiev's attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence, Russian servicemen launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik missile, on critical Ukrainian targets, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the early morning hours, in response to the terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on the residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod Region, carried out in the early morning hours of December 29, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range land-and sea-based weapons, including the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, as well as strike drones against critical targets on the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the ministry, "the strike goals were achieved." "The targets were facilities for producing drones used in the terrorist attack, as well as energy infrastructure supporting the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement noted.

"Any terrorist acts by the criminal Ukrainian regime will continue to be met with a response," the ministry concluded.