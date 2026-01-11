Russian sabre fencer Mikhailova wins Grand Prix in Tunisia

TUNIS, January 11. /TASS/. In women’s saber fencing, Russia’s Alina Mikhailova claimed the gold medal at the Fencing Grand Prix in Tunisia. In the final, she triumphed over Japan’s Misaki Emura with a final score of 15-10.

While Mikhailova’s victory was a highlight, other Russian competitors faced challenges; only Yana Egoryan and Milena Sergeyeva advanced to the round of 16, whereas Olga Nikitina and Evelina Popova were eliminated after the round of 32.

The event took place in Tunisia from January 9 to 11, with Russian athletes competing as neutrals.