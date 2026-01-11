Olkhovsky describes Bublik's entry into top 10 of ATP rankings as big surprise

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik has made a remarkable leap into the top 10 of the ATP rankings, a development that caught many fans by surprise, according to two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion Andrey Olkhovsky.

On Sunday, Bublik, a native of Gatchina, secured victory at the ATP tournament in Hong Kong. This triumph will propel him into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career on Monday, with a total of 3,065 points. He will overtake Britain's Jack Draper, who ended his season early in September due to a hand injury, and who currently has 2,990 points.

"If anyone had told me Bublik would be in the top ten, I simply wouldn't have believed it," Olkhovsky told TASS. "It's a real surprise for his fans and spectators alike. His current results and his performance in the latter half of last season are quite unexpected, and I’m genuinely happy for him."

Looking ahead, the main part of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, is set to begin on January 18.

"It's difficult to predict how he'll perform at the Australian Open," Olkhovsky added. "Five-set matches are a different challenge compared to three, and maintaining Alexander's level of activity and focus is quite demanding. But it all depends on his physical condition. If he's physically prepared and able to stay focused, he could achieve some impressive results.".