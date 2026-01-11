Nordic nations reject Trump’s claim of Russian threat facing Greenland — newspaper

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/. Diplomats from Northern European countries have rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim of Russian and Chinese vessels operating near Greenland, The Financial Times writes, citing sources.

"It is simply not true that the Chinese and Russians are there. I have seen the intelligence. There are no ships, no submarines," a senior diplomat said.

"This idea that the waters around Greenland are crawling with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is just not true. They are in the Arctic, yes, but on the Russian side," a diplomat from another Nordic country pointed out.

Trump stated in March 2025 that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high trade duties on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these ambitions, stressing that Greenland is part of Denmark.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.