Situation in Venezuela stable, authorities maintaining order — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The current situation in Venezuela is quite stable, with the authorities confidently maintaining public order, Russian Ambassador to the country Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said on the air with Solovyov Live television.

"In fact, the current situation in the country is quite stable, the authorities confidently control public order," he said.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.