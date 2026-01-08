NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The US administration’s statements about its intention to use virtually any means necessary to bring Greenland into the United States essentially mean that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has come to an end, US reporter Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday during his online program.

Commenting on the situation around Venezuela, US relations with Russia, and other international issues, Carlson also mentioned NATO, "which, by the way, is now done."

"Once the United States takes Greenland, which is owned by a fellow NATO member, what will be the rationale for keeping NATO?" the former Fox News host asked rhetorically.

According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days."

"None of this is real, and now everyone admits it's not real," Carlson added, apparently referring to NATO agreements.

US statements on Greenland

The current US president, Donald Trump, has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. He did not rule out the use of force to resolve the issue in an interview with NBC News in early May 2025.

US Vice President JD Vance said in late March last year that the US government expects Greenland to gain independence and then peacefully join the United States. According to Vance, Washington would not resort to military force in that case.

However, on January 6, the White House, in a written statement provided to Reuters, commented on plans regarding Greenland, stressing that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," meaning it is available to Trump.

In turn, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified on January 7 that Trump is actively discussing the possibility of purchasing Greenland with his subordinates.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under this treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.