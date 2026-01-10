Europe has no strategy to prevent possible takeover of Greenland by US — FT

LONDON, January 10. /TASS/. EU countries lack a coherent strategy to counter potential US attempts to take over Greenland, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper wrote.

European countries also do not have a strategy to prevent the bribery of Greenland's residents or the coercion of the autonomous region into seceding from Denmark, which are considered more likely events, according to the publication. US President Donald Trump has the upper hand in any case and will respond with a stronger blow or make more serious threats, the paper noted.

European leadership circles are considering retaliatory measures, including closing US military bases or banning the purchase of US Treasury bonds. However, according to the publication, the chances of the EU countering the US are slim. European leaders prefer to use strategic pressure on Trump to allegedly maintain Washington's support for Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. Since 1979, it has had the legal right to declare independence by referendum. The United States and Denmark are founding members of NATO. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with this agreement, the US committed to defend the island from external aggression.