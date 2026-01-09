MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev reminded EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that there are no air defense systems capable of intercepting the Oreshnik.

"Kaja [Kallas] is not very bright or knowledgeable, but even she should know that there are no air defenses against the Oreshnik hypersonic Mach 10 missile," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on Kallas’ remarks following an Oreshnik strike by the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had carried out a massive strike on critical Ukrainian targets, including by the Oreshnik missile system, in response to Kiev’s December attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region. The ministry said the objectives of the strike had been achieved.