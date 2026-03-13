US decision to soften anti-Russian sanctions will not lead to their cancellation — Macron

PARIS, March 13. /TASS/. The decision made by the United States to ease anti-Russian sanctions will not entail their abolishment, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said.

"The decision taken by the US as a matter of exception does not mean the long-term cancellation of sanctions it introduced," Macron said.

Countries of the Group of Seven, the European Union and France in particular do not intend to cancel anti-Russian sanctions, he noted. "The situation does not facilitate their abolishment at all," Macron added.

The US Treasury lifted sanctions on transactions for the sale of Russian oil and oil products loaded on board of ships by March 12. The general license authorizes such transactions by April 11.