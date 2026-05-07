MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned that a Russia-Germany war would fully destroy the vaunted German industry and threaten the existence of European civilization as a whole.

"Our clear signal to German elites warns that the most severe scenario makes at least mutually assured destruction highly probable and, in reality, brings an end to European civilization’s history while our own existence would continue," Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article on Germany's militarization published by RT.

"The vaunted German industry will not just be damaged but completely destroyed, and the German economy will collapse beyond any recovery," Medvedev emphasized.

According to the politician, the remaining sane and qualified personnel would then flee to Russia, the United States, or China and other Asian countries.

"Apparently, only a direct statement of such grave consequences can bring the overreaching Nazi heirs and their German allies to reason, saving millions of lives on both sides of the front," Medvedev noted.