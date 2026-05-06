Russian government boosts support for electronics manufacturing in Far East, Arctic

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian government has raised by 10% the increasing coefficient for providing federal subsidies to electronics manufacturers in the Far East and the Arctic Zone, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a government meeting.

"To further support significant industrial projects in such strategic territories, the government has established special increasing coefficients for federal subsidies. In particular, they will be calculated with a 10% increase for local electronics manufacturers," the prime minister stated.

He noted that the government has allocated over 180 billion rubles ($2.39 bln) for these purposes over the next three years.

"First and foremost, this concerns co-financing initiatives to create and modernize the infrastructure of industrial and technology parks, including, of course, those in the high-tech sector," Mishustin added.

Increased subsidy coefficients are in place to support and develop territories remote from the main European part of Russia. They apply to a wide range of sectors, including industry and agriculture.