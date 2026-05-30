Russian diplomat lambasts Canada’s joint drone production plan with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. The agreement establishing the production of uncrewed aerial systems for the Ukrainian army in Canada is part of Ottawa’s hostile attitude to Russia as it also reveals its ambition to fuel the Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

"The agreement on the production of uncrewed aerial systems for the Kiev regime, officially announced by Ottawa, is part of the hostile policy pursued by PM Mark Carney’s cabinet towards our country. It is further evidence of a desire to fuel the conflict in order to profit from it," the Russian diplomat emphasized in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Canada’s Department of National Defense announced that Ottawa and Kiev signed an arrangement this week to support the production of Ukrainian uncrewed aerial systems in Canada. The arrangement establishes a joint venture between Ukraine’s Airlogix and Canada’s Sentinel Research and Development. The new partnership will "manufacture Ukrainian drone systems in Canada for the armed forces of Ukraine," the Canadian Department of National Defense said, without specifying exactly what drones will be produced. Nor did it elaborate on the arrangement.