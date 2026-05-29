MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and the leadership of the European Union are engaged in a behind-the-scenes war caused by the Kiev government’s demand to join the EU in Ukraine’s present-day form, the country’s Strana news portal wrote citing a diplomatic source.

"Another war is under way, largely unnoticed by the broad audience – the war between Zelensky on one side and the leadership of the EU and major European countries on the other. This war is accompanied by mutual praises and assurances of support," the portal quoted one source as saying.

The reason behind the conflict is Kiev’s reluctance to change in order to correspond to EU requirements.

"Zelensky wants to integrate Ukraine into Europe the way it is now, when he controls the entire security apparatus, regional authorities and the government, with its controlled vertical schemes of the disbursement of funds to be provided by Europeans. But this is not what Europe wants," the source continued. "They want key control mechanisms - security agencies, courts and so on - to be placed under external control. This is the main reason for the deadlock, which has generated numerous internal crises in Ukraine."

In his words, it is "not yet clear" whether the EU is interested in accepting Ukraine at all.

According to Strana, this conflict manifests itself in frequent legislative failures of bills, whose adoption is sought by Kiev’s Western creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Brussels. These bills are seen as vital for Ukraine’s integration into the EU and de-facto end Zelensky’s control over the judicial branch and law enforcement bodies.