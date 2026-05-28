Hungarian premier reiterates that his country will not supply weapons to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, May 28. /TASS/. Hungary has notified NATO that it will not supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar said after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

"I told the secretary-general that Hungary will not supply weapons or military equipment to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict zone," he wrote on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

Therefore, he reaffirmed that he will pursue the policy of his predecessor Viktor Orban and his government. The newly appointed premier ruled out military aid to Kiev shortly after his Tisza party won the April 12 parliamentary elections.

At the same time, Magyar assured Rutte that "Hungary will once again become a reliable partner of the world’s most powerful military and defense alliance."

Magyar and Rutte agreed that "Hungarian servicemen are going great job as part of NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo."

"Mark Rutte informed me about preparations for the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 and about details of the international conflict in the Strait of Hormuz," the Hungarian premier added.