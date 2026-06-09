Politicization of UNSC work on Iran will hinder resumption of IAEA inspections — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has warned that the politicization of the UN Security Council’s work on sanctions against Iran will only lead to further escalation and will hinder the creation of conditions for the resumption of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) work in the Islamic Republic.

"Further politicization of the UN Security Council’s work on this issue will only fuel escalation and will also have a negative impact on the prospects for a negotiated solution," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on sanctions against Iran. "Furthermore, such a non-constructive approach will hinder the creation of conditions for the resumption of IAEA inspections activity in Iran, which was undermined as a result of the United States and Israel’s illegal and reckless actions."

According to the Russian diplomat, there are "no grounds to hold a briefing" of the Security Council’s committee 1737 on Iranian sanctions "and there will not be any." "This body ceased to exist in 2015 and the Council has passed no resolutions on the resumption of its work," he stressed.