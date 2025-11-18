MOEX Index drops below 2,500 points as morning session starts, first time since October 28

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) dropped almost 0.5% at the opening of the morning trading session on Moscow Exchange, falling below 2,500 points for the first time since October 28, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down 0.46% at 2,499.17 points.

By 7:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index accelerated its decline and stood at 2,498.35 points (-0.49%). On January 27, the Moscow Exchange resumed morning trading on the stock and derivatives markets.