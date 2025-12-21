The Wire actor dies at 36

NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. American actor James Ransone, known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in the TV series The Wire, died in the US at the age of 46, the TMZ news outlet reported.

According to its information, on Friday, December 19, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Ransone's home. Law enforcement officers filed a report on the death of a person, finding no signs of foul play. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Ransone died on December 19.

The actor is best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire (2002-2008). He also played Eddie Kaspbrak in the film It: Chapter Two (2019) and appeared in other projects.