Rostec corporation developing piston engine for small aircraft

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) is developing the 115-horsepower M105 engine for small aircraft, Rostec said in a statement.

"This is a popular and promising area in aircraft manufacturing. Our UEC is developing the 115-horsepower M105 propulsion package specifically for light civil aircraft," according to the statement.

The engine has compact dimensions, an optimal capacity of 1,211 cubic centimeters, and a light weight of 75 kg. Its M105V modification is designed for small helicopters and autogyros.

"In aircraft, the new engine can be used to drive electrical generators and pusher or tractor propellers, as well as for thrust transfer," Rostec specified.

The state corporation added that the new engine has competitive technical characteristics and can replace imported equivalents on the Russian market.