Election of Iran’s new supreme leader has taken place — Assembly of Experts member

TEHRAN, March 8. /TASS/. Iran’s Assembly of Experts, responsible for selecting the country’s new supreme leader, has completed its work and the new leader has been determined, Assembly member Ahmad Alamolhoda said.

"The election of the leader has taken place and the leader has been determined. All rumors that the Assembly of Experts has not made a decision are absolute lies. Everything now depends on the secretary of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, who is obliged to publicly announce the decision of the Assembly," Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

The 88-member body has the authority to appoint a new ayatollah. Under Article 111 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, in the event of the death or incapacity of the Supreme Leader, the experts must appoint a new leader as soon as possible.